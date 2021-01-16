UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $115.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.56.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.