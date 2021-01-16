UBS Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €55.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.56 ($60.65).

Shares of DLG opened at €49.83 ($58.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.33 ($56.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

