UBS Group Initiates Coverage on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of IP stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 80.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

