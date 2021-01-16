UBS Group Raises MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target to $35.00

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after acquiring an additional 732,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,832,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,586,000 after purchasing an additional 562,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 539,068 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,294,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,905 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

