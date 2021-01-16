UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

