UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.45 ($126.42).

Shares of KBX opened at €114.44 ($134.64) on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion and a PE ratio of 35.69.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

