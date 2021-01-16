UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.