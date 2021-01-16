UBS Group Reiterates “€21.50” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE)

UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

Shares of DTE opened at €15.05 ($17.71) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.02 and a 200 day moving average of €14.74. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

