Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 44.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $113,561,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,176,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 853,120 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA opened at $18.09 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. Pivotal Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

