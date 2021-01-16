Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.32.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 4,158,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,454. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

