Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) Shares Down 4.2%

Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 155,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 203,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$39.95 million and a P/E ratio of -13.70.

Unigold Inc. (UGD.V) (CVE:UGD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

