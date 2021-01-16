Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,630 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,394 ($57.41) on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £115.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,389.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,546.74.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

