United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Down 40.6% in December

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

UBOH stock remained flat at $$24.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

