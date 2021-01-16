United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.23

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.23 and traded as high as $31.82. United Fire Group shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 85,415 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $779.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -55.56%.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

