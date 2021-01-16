Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $366.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 615.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 30,350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

