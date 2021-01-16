Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) (LON:SHED) Trading 0.5% Higher

Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) (LON:SHED) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 142.73 ($1.86). 255,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 609,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.86).

The company has a current ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 23.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.37. The company has a market cap of £269.20 million and a PE ratio of 14.42.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (SHED.L) Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

