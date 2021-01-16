Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.05.

Shares of URBN opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 377.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 93,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

