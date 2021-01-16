US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Get US Foods alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,782. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after purchasing an additional 420,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.