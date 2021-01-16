USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $264.65 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

