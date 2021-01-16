V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $83.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $96.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

