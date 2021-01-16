VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.27

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $2.42. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 507,115 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $136.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.51.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,161 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.