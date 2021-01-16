Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valeo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

About Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.