VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,417,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ANGL stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,870,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the period.

