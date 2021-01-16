VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) Trading 0.3% Higher

VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $34.95. 11,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 35,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Get VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF)

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.