Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $223.57 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $94.30 and a 1-year high of $228.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

