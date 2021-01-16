Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.54

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.54 and last traded at $95.53, with a volume of 17116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

