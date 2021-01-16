Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of $104.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

