VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VAT Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

VACNY opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

