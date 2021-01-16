Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEGPF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.41. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

