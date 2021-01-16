Veoneer, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($4.01) Per Share (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Veoneer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

VNE stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veoneer by 11.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.