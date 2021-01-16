Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Down 6%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 1,774,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,302,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

VERB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $83.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 153.77% and a negative return on equity of 131.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

