VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

VER has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of VER stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

