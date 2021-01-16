VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Stock Price Up 7.4%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 728,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 158,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VerifyMe by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in VerifyMe by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

