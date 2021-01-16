Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $69.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,749,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

