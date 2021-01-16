Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $232,979.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 60.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $31.19 million and approximately $232,979.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $14.51 or 0.00039233 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00058893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00514208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.84 or 0.04215139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016131 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

