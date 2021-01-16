Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$8.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.56.

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$6.78 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$21.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

