Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 444.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 256.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.66.

VRTX stock opened at $225.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

