Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Mirova boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $225.55 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

