Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 182,868 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.90 on Friday. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $623.32 million, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

