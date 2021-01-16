VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,396.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and $38,396.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00116475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242516 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,532.47 or 0.90392644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00059130 BTC.

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,241,429 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

