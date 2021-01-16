Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 591 ($7.72) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 575 ($7.51). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 509 ($6.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 519.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 439.91. Vesuvius plc has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a one year high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

