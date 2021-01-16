Vetri Price Down 41.6% Over Last 7 Days (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Vetri has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. Vetri has a market capitalization of $634,673.99 and $10.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vetri token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00058212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00511218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.24 or 0.04175618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016296 BTC.

Vetri Profile

Vetri (CRYPTO:VLD) is a token. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,956,532 tokens. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global. The official website for Vetri is vetri.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Vetri

Vetri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

