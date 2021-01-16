Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.11

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 16018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

