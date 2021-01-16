VIDY One Day Trading Volume Tops $570,000.00 (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $570,000.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00515289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.94 or 0.04142932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016377 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.