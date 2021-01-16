Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,104.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,165.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

