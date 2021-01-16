VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) vs. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Head to Head Comparison

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) and Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

VirnetX has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VirnetX and Marathon Patent Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $90,000.00 4,492.51 -$19.18 million N/A N/A Marathon Patent Group $1.18 million 1,207.43 -$3.52 million ($0.53) -42.25

Marathon Patent Group has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VirnetX and Marathon Patent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Patent Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marathon Patent Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.07%. Given Marathon Patent Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Patent Group is more favorable than VirnetX.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and Marathon Patent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40% Marathon Patent Group -319.69% -48.25% -42.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of VirnetX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VirnetX beats Marathon Patent Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

