Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

VIST stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $239.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 62.6% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,136 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $1,765,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $347,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

