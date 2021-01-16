Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $36.00 at CL King

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price upped by research analysts at CL King from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE VSTO opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 210.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

