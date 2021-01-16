Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer Sells 6,490 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $282,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,464.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VCRA. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

