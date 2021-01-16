Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.70. Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 8,224 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.04%.

About Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

